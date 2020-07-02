1819 Locksford Dr

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious 3/2 House in the Highly Desired Lazybrook Neighborhood - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in highly sought after Lazybrook neighborhood. Fantastic vintage layout with a spacious living room, beautiful tile flooring throughout the house and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your large kitchen with granite countertops with custom made cabinetry. All your appliances are stainless steel with the refrigerator included.

You'll have a nice backyard with a covered back patio. This will not last on the market, book your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



