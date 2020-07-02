All apartments in Houston
1819 Locksford Dr
1819 Locksford Dr

1819 Locksford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Locksford Street, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful and Spacious 3/2 House in the Highly Desired Lazybrook Neighborhood - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in highly sought after Lazybrook neighborhood. Fantastic vintage layout with a spacious living room, beautiful tile flooring throughout the house and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your large kitchen with granite countertops with custom made cabinetry. All your appliances are stainless steel with the refrigerator included.
You'll have a nice backyard with a covered back patio. This will not last on the market, book your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4925636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Locksford Dr have any available units?
1819 Locksford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Locksford Dr have?
Some of 1819 Locksford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Locksford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Locksford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Locksford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Locksford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Locksford Dr offer parking?
No, 1819 Locksford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1819 Locksford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Locksford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Locksford Dr have a pool?
No, 1819 Locksford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Locksford Dr have accessible units?
No, 1819 Locksford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Locksford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Locksford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

