1819 Hazard Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

River Oaks / Montrose Area Charming house for lease on a great street. Just blocks from River Oaks shopping center.

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, glass porch, one car carport, central air / heat, ceiling fans, all appliances ( washer / dryer in house ), hardwood floors, window blinds, nice closets, small deck area and privacy yard.

*A must see, looking for a one year lease agreement available for May 1st move-in.

Please call ( 832-419-4791 ) for an appointment or additional information.



$ 1,800.00 per month rent ( $ 1,700.00 security deposit ) yard service $ 50. per month

* cat w/350. refundable pet deposit .



