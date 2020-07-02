1819 Hazard Street

Amenities
River Oaks / Montrose Area Charming house for lease on a great street. Just blocks from River Oaks shopping center.
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, glass porch, one car carport, central air / heat, ceiling fans, all appliances ( washer / dryer in house ), hardwood floors, window blinds, nice closets, small deck area and privacy yard.
*A must see, looking for a one year lease agreement available for May 1st move-in.
Please call ( 832-419-4791 ) for an appointment or additional information.
$ 1,800.00 per month rent ( $ 1,700.00 security deposit ) yard service $ 50. per month
* cat w/350. refundable pet deposit .
(RLNE5002948)