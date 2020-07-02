All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
1819 Hazard Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:21 AM

1819 Hazard Street

1819 Hazard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Hazard Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
River Oaks / Montrose Area Charming house for lease on a great street. Just blocks from River Oaks shopping center.
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, glass porch, one car carport, central air / heat, ceiling fans, all appliances ( washer / dryer in house ), hardwood floors, window blinds, nice closets, small deck area and privacy yard.
*A must see, looking for a one year lease agreement available for May 1st move-in.
Please call ( 832-419-4791 ) for an appointment or additional information.

$ 1,800.00 per month rent ( $ 1,700.00 security deposit ) yard service $ 50. per month
* cat w/350. refundable pet deposit .

(RLNE5002948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

