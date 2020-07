Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage

offer was received. GREAT OPPORTUNITY AS IS!!! Stunning corner end Town Home at the HEART of Houston! Property offers 3 bedrooms, living, dining, gourmet kitchen, plus study loft/gameroom. Fabulous open floorplan for todays lifestyle. Features crisp fresh feel with lots of natural light. This is a great opportunity, walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Make it your home!