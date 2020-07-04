All apartments in Houston
18103 Pelican Way Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18103 Pelican Way Road

18103 Pelican Way Road · No Longer Available
Location

18103 Pelican Way Road, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2540 sq ft, 2 story home in Houston, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Large island kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinets/counter space. Huge master suite down with sitting area, separate tub & shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Cozy living room with fireplace. Large game room upstairs with remaining bedrooms. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18103 Pelican Way Road have any available units?
18103 Pelican Way Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18103 Pelican Way Road have?
Some of 18103 Pelican Way Road's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18103 Pelican Way Road currently offering any rent specials?
18103 Pelican Way Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18103 Pelican Way Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18103 Pelican Way Road is pet friendly.
Does 18103 Pelican Way Road offer parking?
No, 18103 Pelican Way Road does not offer parking.
Does 18103 Pelican Way Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18103 Pelican Way Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18103 Pelican Way Road have a pool?
No, 18103 Pelican Way Road does not have a pool.
Does 18103 Pelican Way Road have accessible units?
No, 18103 Pelican Way Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18103 Pelican Way Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18103 Pelican Way Road does not have units with dishwashers.

