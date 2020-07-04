18103 Pelican Way Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2540 sq ft, 2 story home in Houston, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Large island kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinets/counter space. Huge master suite down with sitting area, separate tub & shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Cozy living room with fireplace. Large game room upstairs with remaining bedrooms. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.