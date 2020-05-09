All apartments in Houston
1809 Stoney Brook Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:20 PM

1809 Stoney Brook Drive

1809 Stoneybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Stoneybrook Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! This condo is located just a couple of miles from the Galleria in an unbeatable location close to shopping, dining and entertainment! Easy access to I-10, 610, 59 and the Beltway. This community is located on a dead end street & features a refreshing community pool. Can't beat the value with electricity, water and trash included! This light and bright home features beautiful laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living. Enjoy granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Two assigned parking spaces in downstairs garage. Enjoy an open concept plan w/the kitchen looking out towards the dining/living combo. Lots of counter/cabinet space in the kitchen; dining room with built-in bookshelf; living room with lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms w/ closet organization shelving. Located on the second floor means no upstairs neighbors. Enjoy a relaxing balcony. You must see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive have any available units?
1809 Stoney Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive have?
Some of 1809 Stoney Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Stoney Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Stoney Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Stoney Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Stoney Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Stoney Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Stoney Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Stoney Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Stoney Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Stoney Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Stoney Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

