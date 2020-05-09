1809 Stoney Brook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home! This condo is located just a couple of miles from the Galleria in an unbeatable location close to shopping, dining and entertainment! Easy access to I-10, 610, 59 and the Beltway. This community is located on a dead end street & features a refreshing community pool. Can't beat the value with electricity, water and trash included! This light and bright home features beautiful laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining and living. Enjoy granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Two assigned parking spaces in downstairs garage. Enjoy an open concept plan w/the kitchen looking out towards the dining/living combo. Lots of counter/cabinet space in the kitchen; dining room with built-in bookshelf; living room with lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms w/ closet organization shelving. Located on the second floor means no upstairs neighbors. Enjoy a relaxing balcony. You must see this home!