1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:48 AM

1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT

1807 Lake Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Lake Meadows Court, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Sophisticated Mediterranean custom built home inside Lakes of Parkway manned gated community. Fabulous large lot located on a private rotonda with breathtaking views of lake and fountains from the front living areas!! Fabulous private lot backs to inside LOP green belt with no back neighbors. Huge yard offers, stunning pool, two covered verandas equipped with summer kitchen and a pool bath, it is just like having your own private oasis...Superb home built in 2010, offers lots of upgrades, hardwood floors, stunning open kitchen, double staircase and a crisp fresh feeling of amplitude all throughout. High ceilings with lots of natural light and fabulous backyard views from all living areas. Master bedroom down, Four secondary bedrooms upstairs plus very spacious gameroom and huge well lit study nook area with views of backyard. This unique location and layout are rare to find & every so often they come active for sale....No flooding in Lakes of Parkway!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT have any available units?
1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT have?
Some of 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT offers parking.
Does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT has a pool.
Does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT has accessible units.
Does 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT has units with dishwashers.

