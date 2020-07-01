1807 LAKE MEADOWS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Sophisticated Mediterranean custom built home inside Lakes of Parkway manned gated community. Fabulous large lot located on a private rotonda with breathtaking views of lake and fountains from the front living areas!! Fabulous private lot backs to inside LOP green belt with no back neighbors. Huge yard offers, stunning pool, two covered verandas equipped with summer kitchen and a pool bath, it is just like having your own private oasis...Superb home built in 2010, offers lots of upgrades, hardwood floors, stunning open kitchen, double staircase and a crisp fresh feeling of amplitude all throughout. High ceilings with lots of natural light and fabulous backyard views from all living areas. Master bedroom down, Four secondary bedrooms upstairs plus very spacious gameroom and huge well lit study nook area with views of backyard. This unique location and layout are rare to find & every so often they come active for sale....No flooding in Lakes of Parkway!!