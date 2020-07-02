All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:36 PM

1803 Palm Street

1803 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Palm Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located, spacious three bedroom three and half bathroom town home. Second flooring living featuring wood flooring, convenient half bathroom, kitchen and dining room combo with granite counter tops, an abundance of cabinets, walk in pantry, and a large fridge. The home feautres one bedroom with a full bath, on the first floor, and a master and secondary bedroom on the third floor. Huge walk in closets, double sinks, seperate shower and tub in the master bedroom. Easy to get to, 10 minutes to Downtown, Midtown, and Medical Center. Come check it out and see why you will want to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Palm Street have any available units?
1803 Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Palm Street have?
Some of 1803 Palm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1803 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Palm Street offers parking.
Does 1803 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Palm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 1803 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 1803 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Palm Street has units with dishwashers.

