Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1803 Crestdale Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:15 PM

1803 Crestdale Drive

1803 Crestdale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Crestdale Dr, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
This stunning contemporary Fully Furnished 3 story corporate listing in the heart of Spring Branch close to Memorial Hermann Hospital, the Energy Corridor, the Galleria, and a short commute to Downtown Houston is available for immediate move-in. Meticulously maintained, beautifully furnished, huge backyard, abundant natural light, soaring vaulted ceilings, luxurious finishes, and everything that you need for daily living. This gated community provides you the exclusive access to where you work without a commute. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and open to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The Master retreat provides a spa like sanctuary with it's over sized en-suite with granite counters, over sized jetted tub to alleviate the worries of today and separate spacious shower. Master also has over sized walk in closet. All luxury appliances are provided with rental, including dishes, coffee maker, vacuum, and linens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Crestdale Drive have any available units?
1803 Crestdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Crestdale Drive have?
Some of 1803 Crestdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Crestdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Crestdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Crestdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Crestdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1803 Crestdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Crestdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1803 Crestdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Crestdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Crestdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1803 Crestdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Crestdale Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1803 Crestdale Drive has accessible units.
Does 1803 Crestdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Crestdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

