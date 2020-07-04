1803 Crestdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

This stunning contemporary Fully Furnished 3 story corporate listing in the heart of Spring Branch close to Memorial Hermann Hospital, the Energy Corridor, the Galleria, and a short commute to Downtown Houston is available for immediate move-in. Meticulously maintained, beautifully furnished, huge backyard, abundant natural light, soaring vaulted ceilings, luxurious finishes, and everything that you need for daily living. This gated community provides you the exclusive access to where you work without a commute. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and open to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The Master retreat provides a spa like sanctuary with it's over sized en-suite with granite counters, over sized jetted tub to alleviate the worries of today and separate spacious shower. Master also has over sized walk in closet. All luxury appliances are provided with rental, including dishes, coffee maker, vacuum, and linens.