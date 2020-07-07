All apartments in Houston
1734 Dominica Drive - 1

1734 Dominica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Dominica Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Lake Houston

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new home located in Kingwood, walk distance to surrounding facilities, and Lake Houston. Stunning floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms gives you more space. Have your VIP home office, NOW! Our homes are built with our residents in mind! Homes feature double master bedrooms, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops in modern finished kitchens. 2 attached garage on the ground floor. Full community service as an apartment. Prompt response for any supports after move-in. Let's experience a new way to live! * listing house is our model, other locations available at the property at the same or similar floorplan. Limites incentives: 1 month free on a 12-month lease signed. (Listing Price is net rent after incentives)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 have any available units?
1734 Dominica Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1734 Dominica Drive - 1's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Dominica Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 Dominica Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

