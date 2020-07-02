All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

1731 Caroline St

1731 Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Go on, don't be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you have not experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you have only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!

Apartment Amenities

Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom homes

Uniquely designed floor plans

Downtown city views

Stainlesssteel appliance package

Single basin kitchen sink

Quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash

Custom wood cabinets

Island kitchen

10 foot ceilings w/ 8 ft panel doors

Private balconies

Warm grey tone color scheme

Spa inspired bathrooms

Soaking tub* & standup showers

Quartz countertops in bathrooms

Walkin closets w/ custom wood shelving

Wood laminate flooring

Washer & Dryer in every unit

Satin nickel fixtures

Community Amenities

Upscale pool w/ tanning deck, lounge seating & California Kitchen

Rooftop terrace w/ ambient seating

Business center with WiFi lounge & printer

Hospitality center w/ complimentary coffee bar

Pet friendly

Gourmet coffee bar

Interactive fitness studio, smith machine & free weights

Club lounge w/ catering kitchen & nook seating

Resident den with shuffleboard & billiards

Media lounge

Rentable storage units

Valet trash service w/ recycling

Easy access to METROrail, I45, I10, Hwy 59 & Hwy 288

Walking distance from some of Houston's hottest eateries & a social night life scene

Onsite dog washing station

So you're looking for that new apartment huh?

You have spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You have reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who are not enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you have reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I am over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Caroline St have any available units?
1731 Caroline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Caroline St have?
Some of 1731 Caroline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Caroline St currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Caroline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Caroline St pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Caroline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1731 Caroline St offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Caroline St offers parking.
Does 1731 Caroline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Caroline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Caroline St have a pool?
Yes, 1731 Caroline St has a pool.
Does 1731 Caroline St have accessible units?
Yes, 1731 Caroline St has accessible units.
Does 1731 Caroline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Caroline St does not have units with dishwashers.

