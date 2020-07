Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HONEY STOP THE CAR!!! This 3Br, 2.5Ba, 1 Car Garage Townhome In University Green Is Ready for move-in. So much to offer and room to roam with open living space. Walk right out to your own green space and park is walking distance from the front door. Unit offers full kitchen stainless steel appliance package. All bedrooms are up. Inside utility. Schedule your private showing today.