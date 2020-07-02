1728 Upland Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

If you have a taste for the Old World you are going to love this place! French inspired luxurious freestanding patio home right on the pool and lake inside the gated community of Upland Park. Wood floors are everywhere with the exception the first floor guest quarters which has marble floors instead. Great floor plan with open living concept on the second floor-huge bedrooms and tall ceilings. Kitchen boast of granite countertops with the continuation of the same granite for the back splash. Stainless steel appliances with gas cook-top and large island in kitchen. Amazing views must see the pictures - countless windows provides an abundance of natural light plus scenic views from almost any window. Love the outdoors you will love the balconies and backyard looking onto the pool and lake. This home sites up high and has never been touched by flood waters. Make an appointment today to tour this beautiful home.