Amenities
Beautiful Townhome for rent at Imperial Valley Dr. - Property Id: 101041
Spacious 2B / 2.5B Townhome on Beltway 8 near I-45.
Secured gated community.
Each bedroom upstairs comes with attached full baths and double closets.
Huge living with fireplace, full kitchen with all appliances and a half bath downstairs.
Also includes washer and dryer installed inside.
Located at 17230 Imperial Valley Dr Houston, TX 77060
Other Amenities: Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer & Dryer, Other (Freezer), Microwave.
Lease length: 12 Months.
Utilities: Water Included.
Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.
Will consider low credit with no criminal background.
Rent: $1,095.00/month, security deposit: $1,095.00; application fee: $35.00/adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101041
Property Id 101041
(RLNE4715623)