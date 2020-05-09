Amenities

Beautiful Townhome for rent at Imperial Valley Dr. - Property Id: 101041



Spacious 2B / 2.5B Townhome on Beltway 8 near I-45.



Secured gated community.



Each bedroom upstairs comes with attached full baths and double closets.



Huge living with fireplace, full kitchen with all appliances and a half bath downstairs.



Also includes washer and dryer installed inside.



Located at 17230 Imperial Valley Dr Houston, TX 77060



Other Amenities: Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer & Dryer, Other (Freezer), Microwave.



Lease length: 12 Months.



Utilities: Water Included.



Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.



Will consider low credit with no criminal background.



Rent: $1,095.00/month, security deposit: $1,095.00; application fee: $35.00/adult

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101041

