Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17230 Imperial Valley Dr

17230 Imperial Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17230 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome for rent at Imperial Valley Dr. - Property Id: 101041

Spacious 2B / 2.5B Townhome on Beltway 8 near I-45.

Secured gated community.

Each bedroom upstairs comes with attached full baths and double closets.

Huge living with fireplace, full kitchen with all appliances and a half bath downstairs.

Also includes washer and dryer installed inside.

Located at 17230 Imperial Valley Dr Houston, TX 77060

Other Amenities: Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer & Dryer, Other (Freezer), Microwave.

Lease length: 12 Months.

Utilities: Water Included.

Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.

Will consider low credit with no criminal background.

Rent: $1,095.00/month, security deposit: $1,095.00; application fee: $35.00/adult
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101041
Property Id 101041

(RLNE4715623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr have any available units?
17230 Imperial Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr have?
Some of 17230 Imperial Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17230 Imperial Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17230 Imperial Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17230 Imperial Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17230 Imperial Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 17230 Imperial Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17230 Imperial Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 17230 Imperial Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 17230 Imperial Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17230 Imperial Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17230 Imperial Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.

