Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1722 W Alabama Street

1722 West Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury living in the heart of the Montrose District! This spacious 2nd floor furnished apartment is filled with natural light and has 2 bedrooms, each with en-suite bath. Large furnished living room with gas-log fireplace and plenty of space. Fully-outfitted kitchen has separate areas for food prep and serving, and includes stainless french-door refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas range. Large bonus room off master bedroom perfect for reading, relaxing, or working. Furnished office with 14-foot workspace, flat screen TV and computer monitor. Located above an exclusive dental spa, this apartment offers a tranquil retreat just steps away from the Montrose HEB, St. Thomas University, and the Menil Collection. Pool is available for your use after 4pm and on weekends. Rent includes 1 covered parking space and 1 driveway space. Laundry facilities included in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 W Alabama Street have any available units?
1722 W Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 W Alabama Street have?
Some of 1722 W Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 W Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 W Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 W Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 1722 W Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1722 W Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 1722 W Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 1722 W Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 W Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 W Alabama Street have a pool?
Yes, 1722 W Alabama Street has a pool.
Does 1722 W Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 W Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 W Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 W Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.

