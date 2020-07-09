1722 W Alabama Street

Amenities

Luxury living in the heart of the Montrose District! This spacious 2nd floor furnished apartment is filled with natural light and has 2 bedrooms, each with en-suite bath. Large furnished living room with gas-log fireplace and plenty of space. Fully-outfitted kitchen has separate areas for food prep and serving, and includes stainless french-door refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas range. Large bonus room off master bedroom perfect for reading, relaxing, or working. Furnished office with 14-foot workspace, flat screen TV and computer monitor. Located above an exclusive dental spa, this apartment offers a tranquil retreat just steps away from the Montrose HEB, St. Thomas University, and the Menil Collection. Pool is available for your use after 4pm and on weekends. Rent includes 1 covered parking space and 1 driveway space. Laundry facilities included in garage.