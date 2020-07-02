1714 Briarmoor Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Available for immediate move in. Please remove shoes if raining.Please come view this beautifully maintained 4 bedroom home on a large cul-de-sac lot with a sprinkler system. The kitchen features granite countertops with an open concept overlooking the living area with a gas fireplace and crown molding. Bright and spacious master bedroom and ensuite is on the 1st floor. Living area features large Low E windows that overlook the expansive backyard and deck. There is a storage shed in the back. You will be close to the neighborhood pool and tennis courts and minutes from the Baybrook Mall area. Lovely home to bring your family just in time for the holidays.