1714 Briarmoor Court, Houston, TX 77062 Clear Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for immediate move in. Please remove shoes if raining.Please come view this beautifully maintained 4 bedroom home on a large cul-de-sac lot with a sprinkler system. The kitchen features granite countertops with an open concept overlooking the living area with a gas fireplace and crown molding. Bright and spacious master bedroom and ensuite is on the 1st floor. Living area features large Low E windows that overlook the expansive backyard and deck. There is a storage shed in the back. You will be close to the neighborhood pool and tennis courts and minutes from the Baybrook Mall area. Lovely home to bring your family just in time for the holidays.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 Briarmoor Court have any available units?
1714 Briarmoor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Briarmoor Court have?
Some of 1714 Briarmoor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Briarmoor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Briarmoor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.