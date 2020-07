1712 Oakdale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MAGNIFICENT CONTEMPORARY HOME, DECORATED IN A STYLE THAT REFLECTS FASHIONS/TRENDS OF TODAY.CUSTOM LANDSCAPING WITH WATER FOUNTAIN GREETS U AT THE GATE.1ST FLR HAS STUDY RM &BEDRM AND FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO THE BACKYARD,WHERE YOU CAN SIT AND RELAX .OWNER IS CURRENTLY USING THE BEDROOM AS STUDY.HOME HAS HARDWD FLOORS,CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURES,PLANTATION SHUTTERS,CUSTOM FIREPLACES ON LEVELS 2&4.THE FABULOUS WHITE KITCHEN WITH THERMIDOR APPLIANCES ,QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS &COUNTER TO CEILING CARERA BACKSPLASH,WILL SURELY PLEASE THE CHEF IN THE HOME.LIVING&DINING ROOMS ARE ON LEVEL 2 WITH A CHIC FIREPLACE AND CUSTOM CHANDELIERS.THE MASTERBEDRM IS ON LEVEL 3 WITH A HUMUNGOUS CLOSET AND AMPLE SPACE TO DISPLAY ALL THE SHOES AND BAGS.LEVEL 4 HAS A 20X17 COVERED BALCONY WITH AMAZING DOWNTOWN VIEWS.