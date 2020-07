Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in Midtown Houston with open Living space on second floor that flows nicely. Concrete flooring on the first floor, wood on staircase and second floor, ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet in third floor bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Washer/Dryer stay with home, large bedrooms. This is a must see so please make your appointment today.