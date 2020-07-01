1711 Don Alejandro

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f16c6bd075 ---- Schedule your showing today for this charming two-story home in a gated community! Home is energy efficient, with solar panels, tankless hot water heaters, 16 SEER HVAC, fluorescent lighting and low-e vinyl windows! Community features a track and soccer field and gated for your privacy. Kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, stainless appliances and fixtures. The refrigerator is provided. All bedrooms are nice sized, with oversized closets, perfect for storing! The back yard is fenced for your privacy. Easy access to 610, 45 and 290 with tucked away location far from the noise of the busy city! No pets allowed. Tenants must be okay with using Reliants Solar plan for energy. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fenced Backyard Garage Gated Community Pets Not Allowed Stainless Appliances Stainless Fridge Included Two Story Washer And Dryer Included