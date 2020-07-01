All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 2 2019

1711 Don Alejandro

1711 Don Alejandro · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Don Alejandro, Houston, TX 77091
Acres Home

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f16c6bd075 ---- Schedule your showing today for this charming two-story home in a gated community! Home is energy efficient, with solar panels, tankless hot water heaters, 16 SEER HVAC, fluorescent lighting and low-e vinyl windows! Community features a track and soccer field and gated for your privacy. Kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, stainless appliances and fixtures. The refrigerator is provided. All bedrooms are nice sized, with oversized closets, perfect for storing! The back yard is fenced for your privacy. Easy access to 610, 45 and 290 with tucked away location far from the noise of the busy city! No pets allowed. Tenants must be okay with using Reliants Solar plan for energy. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fenced Backyard Garage Gated Community Pets Not Allowed Stainless Appliances Stainless Fridge Included Two Story Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Don Alejandro have any available units?
1711 Don Alejandro doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Don Alejandro have?
Some of 1711 Don Alejandro's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Don Alejandro currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Don Alejandro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Don Alejandro pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Don Alejandro is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Don Alejandro offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Don Alejandro offers parking.
Does 1711 Don Alejandro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 Don Alejandro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Don Alejandro have a pool?
No, 1711 Don Alejandro does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Don Alejandro have accessible units?
No, 1711 Don Alejandro does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Don Alejandro have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Don Alejandro does not have units with dishwashers.

