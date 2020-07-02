1705 Candlelight Lane

Amenities

Prime location in Oak Forest, lots of new construction on the street. One block away from the Park. Oversized lot with huge backyard and beautiful trees. This is cottage living with all of the modern upgrades. Both bathrooms have been updated. Original hardwoods inside home. Large kitchen with chefs stove and new stainless steel refrigerator looks out onto addition that can be a family room or dining room. Master closet has custom built ins.Large driveway with covered parking.Come live the sweet life in the beautiful cottage zoned to Oak Forest Elementary.