All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1705 Candlelight Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1705 Candlelight Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 Candlelight Lane

1705 Candlelight Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1705 Candlelight Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Prime location in Oak Forest, lots of new construction on the street. One block away from the Park. Oversized lot with huge backyard and beautiful trees. This is cottage living with all of the modern upgrades. Both bathrooms have been updated. Original hardwoods inside home. Large kitchen with chefs stove and new stainless steel refrigerator looks out onto addition that can be a family room or dining room. Master closet has custom built ins.Large driveway with covered parking.Come live the sweet life in the beautiful cottage zoned to Oak Forest Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Candlelight Lane have any available units?
1705 Candlelight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Candlelight Lane have?
Some of 1705 Candlelight Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Candlelight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Candlelight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Candlelight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Candlelight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1705 Candlelight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Candlelight Lane offers parking.
Does 1705 Candlelight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Candlelight Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Candlelight Lane have a pool?
No, 1705 Candlelight Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Candlelight Lane have accessible units?
No, 1705 Candlelight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Candlelight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Candlelight Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston