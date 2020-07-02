1704 Alamo Street

Amenities

Welcome home to the heart of Highly desired Sawyer Heights! This gorgeous 4-story home features an open, modern floor plan with large windows on every floor. All appliances included: Fridge, washer/dryer, wine fridge. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, beautiful espresso cabinets and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the rooftop terrace with incredible unobstructed views of downtown Houston. Private front yard, great space to let the pups out in the morning before work. Walking distance to local restaurants and bars. Close to the Heights, Downtown, Rice Military and so much more! Community has a garden area and street access parking available for guests.