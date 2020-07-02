All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:16 PM

Location

1704 Alamo Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to the heart of Highly desired Sawyer Heights! This gorgeous 4-story home features an open, modern floor plan with large windows on every floor. All appliances included: Fridge, washer/dryer, wine fridge. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, beautiful espresso cabinets and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the rooftop terrace with incredible unobstructed views of downtown Houston. Private front yard, great space to let the pups out in the morning before work. Walking distance to local restaurants and bars. Close to the Heights, Downtown, Rice Military and so much more! Community has a garden area and street access parking available for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Alamo Street have any available units?
1704 Alamo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Alamo Street have?
Some of 1704 Alamo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Alamo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Alamo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Alamo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Alamo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1704 Alamo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Alamo Street offers parking.
Does 1704 Alamo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Alamo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Alamo Street have a pool?
No, 1704 Alamo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Alamo Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 Alamo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Alamo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Alamo Street has units with dishwashers.

