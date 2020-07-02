All apartments in Houston
1703 Eado Point Lane

1703 Eado Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Eado Point Ln, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This was the model home in the community so many upgrades included! 4th floor rooftop terrace and 2nd floor balcony both with stunning views of the city. 1st floor bedroom has kitchenette, private bathroom with stackable washer and dryer hook-up in closet. Smarthome with wifi thermostats, lighting on stairways, 3rd floor art lighting, and garage door app. Refrigerator included in rent. Laundry room on 2nd floor off kitchen with HE washer and dryer included. Modern decor. Large walk-in shower in master and 1st floor bedroom. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets!!! Coat closets on first and second floors. Plenty of storage!!! Free street parking in front of house plus 2 car attached garage through gated entrance. In the heart of downtown EADO community. One mile to BBVA Compass stadium, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and George R Brown Convention Center; 2 miles to Midtown or Main Street/Theater District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Eado Point Lane have any available units?
1703 Eado Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Eado Point Lane have?
Some of 1703 Eado Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Eado Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Eado Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Eado Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Eado Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1703 Eado Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Eado Point Lane offers parking.
Does 1703 Eado Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Eado Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Eado Point Lane have a pool?
No, 1703 Eado Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Eado Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 1703 Eado Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Eado Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Eado Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

