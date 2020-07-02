1703 Eado Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

This was the model home in the community so many upgrades included! 4th floor rooftop terrace and 2nd floor balcony both with stunning views of the city. 1st floor bedroom has kitchenette, private bathroom with stackable washer and dryer hook-up in closet. Smarthome with wifi thermostats, lighting on stairways, 3rd floor art lighting, and garage door app. Refrigerator included in rent. Laundry room on 2nd floor off kitchen with HE washer and dryer included. Modern decor. Large walk-in shower in master and 1st floor bedroom. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets!!! Coat closets on first and second floors. Plenty of storage!!! Free street parking in front of house plus 2 car attached garage through gated entrance. In the heart of downtown EADO community. One mile to BBVA Compass stadium, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and George R Brown Convention Center; 2 miles to Midtown or Main Street/Theater District.