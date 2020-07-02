1673 W Sam Houston Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport courtyard parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Spacious and bright 3bedroom, 2full and 1 half bath town home in a private gated community featuring swimming pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds in a park like setting with 2covered parking spaces. Home offers 2 large formal living and a formal dining area plus wet bar, woodburning fireplace. New fenced patio in back, with deck ready for you to enjoy the winter weather. All bedrooms up. Utility room in home with washer and dryer connections. Large walk-in closet in master. Spacious bedrooms w walk-ins. Storage area at carport. Door to door mail delivery. Several guest parking for your visitors outside the courtyard area. Located just off West Beltway 8, with quick access to major highways, and just minutes away from Terry Hershey Park, Westchase District, City Center/Memorial City and the energy corridor. Convenient location to shopping and schools. Grounds are beautifully landscaped and maintained by HOA. Move-in ready. Never Flooder per landlord. GREAT LOCATION.... MUST SEE!