Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1673 W Sam Houston Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1673 W Sam Houston Parkway

1673 West Sam Houston Parkway South · No Longer Available
Location

1673 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious and bright 3bedroom, 2full and 1 half bath town home in a private gated community featuring swimming pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds in a park like setting with 2covered parking spaces. Home offers 2 large formal living and a formal dining area plus wet bar, woodburning fireplace. New fenced patio in back, with deck ready for you to enjoy the winter weather. All bedrooms up. Utility room in home with washer and dryer connections. Large walk-in closet in master. Spacious bedrooms w walk-ins. Storage area at carport. Door to door mail delivery. Several guest parking for your visitors outside the courtyard area. Located just off West Beltway 8, with quick access to major highways, and just minutes away from Terry Hershey Park, Westchase District, City Center/Memorial City and the energy corridor. Convenient location to shopping and schools. Grounds are beautifully landscaped and maintained by HOA. Move-in ready. Never Flooder per landlord. GREAT LOCATION.... MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway have any available units?
1673 W Sam Houston Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway have?
Some of 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1673 W Sam Houston Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway offers parking.
Does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway has a pool.
Does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway has accessible units.
Does 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1673 W Sam Houston Parkway has units with dishwashers.

