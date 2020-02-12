All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:43 AM

1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive

1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 4/2.5/2/1 in gated community with spacious open floor plan. Sparkling hardwoods in living/dinning, high ceilings with an abundance of light. Neutral colors throughout. Elegant fireplace with custom built in. Large inviting kitchen with stone backsplash and an abundance of cabinets. Oversize bedroom up. Porte-cochere and 2-car garage with workbench. Huge backyard. Community pool & walking trail. Easy access to I10, Beltway, and Westpark Tollway. Within biking distance to BP, Shell, Conoco, Citgo & other major employers & Terry Hershey park. Minutes from City Centre, Memorial City & Galleria. Five minutes from the Village School & John Paul Catholic School. Vacant and ready for move in! Landlord is happy to accept short term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive have any available units?
1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive have?
Some of 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive offers parking.
Does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive has a pool.
Does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive has accessible units.
Does 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston