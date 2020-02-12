1644 Lakeside Enclave Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Immaculate 4/2.5/2/1 in gated community with spacious open floor plan. Sparkling hardwoods in living/dinning, high ceilings with an abundance of light. Neutral colors throughout. Elegant fireplace with custom built in. Large inviting kitchen with stone backsplash and an abundance of cabinets. Oversize bedroom up. Porte-cochere and 2-car garage with workbench. Huge backyard. Community pool & walking trail. Easy access to I10, Beltway, and Westpark Tollway. Within biking distance to BP, Shell, Conoco, Citgo & other major employers & Terry Hershey park. Minutes from City Centre, Memorial City & Galleria. Five minutes from the Village School & John Paul Catholic School. Vacant and ready for move in! Landlord is happy to accept short term leases.