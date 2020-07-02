1627 Aspen Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This home is in the heart of the business district in Houston. It is surrounded with neaby parks and shopping centers. It has easy access to Westpark Tollway, I10, Hwy 6, and Beltway 8! Extravagant 3 bedroom,2 Bathroom home fully remodeled* Open Layout with TONS of windows* Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinets* Large Master suite has views of the sparking private inground pool* Master bath has double sinks, separate shower and tub* Romantic wood burning fireplace surrounded by custom builtin bookshelves* Upgrades included granite countertops, Hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, plumbing has been completely updated and the whole HVAC has been replaced. This home is a MUST SEE!