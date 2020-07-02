All apartments in Houston
1627 Aspen Grove Drive
1627 Aspen Grove Drive

1627 Aspen Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Aspen Grove Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This home is in the heart of the business district in Houston. It is surrounded with neaby parks and shopping centers. It has easy access to Westpark Tollway, I10, Hwy 6, and Beltway 8! Extravagant 3 bedroom,2 Bathroom home fully remodeled* Open Layout with TONS of windows* Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinets* Large Master suite has views of the sparking private inground pool* Master bath has double sinks, separate shower and tub* Romantic wood burning fireplace surrounded by custom builtin bookshelves* Upgrades included granite countertops, Hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, plumbing has been completely updated and the whole HVAC has been replaced. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive have any available units?
1627 Aspen Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive have?
Some of 1627 Aspen Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Aspen Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Aspen Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Aspen Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Aspen Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Aspen Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Aspen Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1627 Aspen Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1627 Aspen Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Aspen Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Aspen Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

