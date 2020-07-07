All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

16164 Post Oak Blvd

16164 South Post Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

16164 South Post Oak Road, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lofts on Post Oak located in the citys elite Uptown / Post Oak area, where wonderful stores and great Restaurants abound, your lofts home put you exactly in the middle of the action. Whether your forte is shopping, dinning, enjoy a drink with friends, or a weekend bunch date, youve found the hot spot. Your Lofts on Post Oak home is a quick walk away from the incredible stores of The Galleria, as well as many other retail shops. And when a friends says lets have something really good to eat,&quot; youre in the right place, because dozens of the citys best-known restaurants, bars and cafes are in the Uptown area. Theres nothing like living in the epicenter of cool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd have any available units?
16164 Post Oak Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 16164 Post Oak Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
16164 Post Oak Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16164 Post Oak Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd offer parking?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd have a pool?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd have accessible units?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16164 Post Oak Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16164 Post Oak Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

