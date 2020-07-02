Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16119 RILL LN Available 04/05/19 Everything You Need. All Right Here. - Open floorplan with high ceilings which make this custom painted interior warm and cozy especially around the fireplace. Laminate floors in living area and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Great large back patio and fenced yard. Zoned to excellent schools and Clear Lake H.S.



(RLNE4751194)