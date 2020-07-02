16119 RILL LN Available 04/05/19 Everything You Need. All Right Here. - Open floorplan with high ceilings which make this custom painted interior warm and cozy especially around the fireplace. Laminate floors in living area and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Great large back patio and fenced yard. Zoned to excellent schools and Clear Lake H.S.
(RLNE4751194)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16119 RILL LN have any available units?
16119 RILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16119 RILL LN have?
Some of 16119 RILL LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16119 RILL LN currently offering any rent specials?
16119 RILL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16119 RILL LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 16119 RILL LN is pet friendly.
Does 16119 RILL LN offer parking?
No, 16119 RILL LN does not offer parking.
Does 16119 RILL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16119 RILL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16119 RILL LN have a pool?
No, 16119 RILL LN does not have a pool.
Does 16119 RILL LN have accessible units?
No, 16119 RILL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16119 RILL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 16119 RILL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)