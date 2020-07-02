1610 Holman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. COZY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN MID TOWN, HAS GREAT EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN, MEDICAL CENTER, Highways, NEXT TO HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND NEAR THE PARK. IT'S CONVENIENT TO EVERYWHERE. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR , AND MICROWAVE INCLUDED! Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom up with countertop double sink, iron stair railings, lots of bright windows, fenced side yard, 2 car-attached garage. 1st floor: bedroom with separate entry & full bath; 2nd floor: spacious living room, kitchen & dining area, half bath; 3rd floor: master bedroom with balcony, great master bath with garden tub & separate shower and large closet, secondary bedroom & full bath; amenities: solid surface counters, fireplace, laminate wood floors & carpet, high ceilings, iron stair railings, lots of bright windows, fenced side yard.