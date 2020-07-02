All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
1610 Holman Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:02 PM

1610 Holman Street

1610 Holman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. COZY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN MID TOWN, HAS GREAT EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN, MEDICAL CENTER, Highways, NEXT TO HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND NEAR THE PARK. IT'S CONVENIENT TO EVERYWHERE. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR , AND MICROWAVE INCLUDED! Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom up with countertop double sink, iron stair railings, lots of bright windows, fenced side yard, 2 car-attached garage. 1st floor: bedroom with separate entry & full bath; 2nd floor: spacious living room, kitchen & dining area, half bath; 3rd floor: master bedroom with balcony, great master bath with garden tub & separate shower and large closet, secondary bedroom & full bath; amenities: solid surface counters, fireplace, laminate wood floors & carpet, high ceilings, iron stair railings, lots of bright windows, fenced side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Holman Street have any available units?
1610 Holman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Holman Street have?
Some of 1610 Holman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Holman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Holman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Holman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Holman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1610 Holman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Holman Street offers parking.
Does 1610 Holman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Holman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Holman Street have a pool?
No, 1610 Holman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Holman Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 Holman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Holman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Holman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

