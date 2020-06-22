1610 Chippendale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system internet access

Entertain in style while enjoying the grandeur of living in Oak Forest. This hip abode boasts a close proximity to Heights, downtown and the Galleria (less than 10 mins. each way). Home has alarm system hardware, fiber-internet-ready, fresh paint throughout, updated electric, a new main waterline, interior PEX plumbing, newly remodeled bathroom, updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. All within walking distance to two incredible parks and bike trails. Per landlord, this property has never flooded.