All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1610 Chippendale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1610 Chippendale Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Chippendale Road

1610 Chippendale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1610 Chippendale Road, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Entertain in style while enjoying the grandeur of living in Oak Forest. This hip abode boasts a close proximity to Heights, downtown and the Galleria (less than 10 mins. each way). Home has alarm system hardware, fiber-internet-ready, fresh paint throughout, updated electric, a new main waterline, interior PEX plumbing, newly remodeled bathroom, updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. All within walking distance to two incredible parks and bike trails. Per landlord, this property has never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Chippendale Road have any available units?
1610 Chippendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Chippendale Road have?
Some of 1610 Chippendale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Chippendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Chippendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Chippendale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Chippendale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1610 Chippendale Road offer parking?
No, 1610 Chippendale Road does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Chippendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Chippendale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Chippendale Road have a pool?
No, 1610 Chippendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Chippendale Road have accessible units?
No, 1610 Chippendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Chippendale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Chippendale Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston