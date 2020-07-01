1608 Francis St

Amenities
Beautiful freestanding home for lease in Midtown! Minutes from downtown, Medical Center, Museum District, Major highways & a couple blocks from the train. Open living spaces on the 2nd floor feature hardwood looking vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, high ceilings & lots of natural light. Appliances included!! Spaciuos master suite on the 3rd floor with large spa tub/ shower, walk in closet & double sinks. Fully gated community with remote control gate opener and a two car garage. Call today and schedule a showing for this lovely property. It won't last!!! Available first week in December..**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!