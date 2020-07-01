All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:44 PM

1608 Francis St

1608 Francis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Francis Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful freestanding home for lease in Midtown! Minutes from downtown, Medical Center, Museum District, Major highways & a couple blocks from the train. Open living spaces on the 2nd floor feature hardwood looking vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, high ceilings & lots of natural light. Appliances included!! Spaciuos master suite on the 3rd floor with large spa tub/ shower, walk in closet & double sinks. Fully gated community with remote control gate opener and a two car garage. Call today and schedule a showing for this lovely property. It won't last!!! Available first week in December..**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Francis St have any available units?
1608 Francis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Francis St have?
Some of 1608 Francis St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Francis St currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Francis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Francis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Francis St is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Francis St offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Francis St offers parking.
Does 1608 Francis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Francis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Francis St have a pool?
No, 1608 Francis St does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Francis St have accessible units?
No, 1608 Francis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Francis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Francis St does not have units with dishwashers.

