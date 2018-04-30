All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 26 2019

1607 Haddon Street

1607 Haddon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Haddon Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Gated, stunning townhome with a large private fenced yard ready for immediate occupancy! Light and bright with natural light & amazing views of the park across the street. Open concept floor plan with living, dining and kitchen on the second floor. Solid Oak Hardwood floors, Recent Carpeting, window treatments, wrought iron railing, oak treads on all the stairs, stainless appliances and more! Within walking distance to the River Oaks Shopping Center, short drive to downtown & medical center. Refinished Hardwood Floors, Recent Coil Replacement. High and Dry During Hurricane Harvey!! Close to everything!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Haddon Street have any available units?
1607 Haddon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Haddon Street have?
Some of 1607 Haddon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Haddon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Haddon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Haddon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Haddon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1607 Haddon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Haddon Street offers parking.
Does 1607 Haddon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Haddon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Haddon Street have a pool?
No, 1607 Haddon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Haddon Street have accessible units?
No, 1607 Haddon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Haddon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Haddon Street has units with dishwashers.

