1607 Haddon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Gated, stunning townhome with a large private fenced yard ready for immediate occupancy! Light and bright with natural light & amazing views of the park across the street. Open concept floor plan with living, dining and kitchen on the second floor. Solid Oak Hardwood floors, Recent Carpeting, window treatments, wrought iron railing, oak treads on all the stairs, stainless appliances and more! Within walking distance to the River Oaks Shopping Center, short drive to downtown & medical center. Refinished Hardwood Floors, Recent Coil Replacement. High and Dry During Hurricane Harvey!! Close to everything!!