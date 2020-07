Amenities

all utils included garage bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Cozy condo located in Midtown. Great location near downtown, midtown, galleria, and med center. You can walk to the light rail (0.7 miles) and take that into downtown or the med center. Outdoor beer garden (Axelrad) is a few blocks away.



Outdoor courtyard with grill and tables to hang out on a nice day. All utilities included (electric, cable tv, wifi, water). W/D in unit and a parking spot in parking garage.