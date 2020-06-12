1602 COLORADO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located in the Art District and Minutes from Downtown, Washington Street with Easy Access to I-10 and I-45. Freestanding Beautiful HOME in GATED Community of Sawyer Heights Village. Beautiful cobblestone drive upon entering the gates ~ Home is designed for entertaining, 10 Ceilings, 2 Car Garage, Crown molding, Beautiful hard hardwoods.Granite Kitchen counters with lots of Cabinets! NEW oven to complete a Chefs Dream Kitchen. Private master suite with spacious sitting area and two LARGE closets with Spa like Bath. First Bedroom on first floor with Full bath. Cozy rear yard. Washer/Dryer and Refrig Included in Lease! Minutes from Downtown, Washington Street / Easy Access to I-10 and I-45. Home Features Split Bedroom Floor plan, Incredible Open Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Dining Room and Family Room, 10 foot Ceilings, 2 Car Garage and Fenced in Private Backyard.