Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:59 AM

1602 COLORADO STREET

1602 Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Colorado Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in the Art District and Minutes from Downtown, Washington Street with Easy Access to I-10 and I-45. Freestanding Beautiful HOME in GATED Community of Sawyer Heights Village. Beautiful cobblestone drive upon entering the gates ~ Home is designed for entertaining, 10 Ceilings, 2 Car Garage, Crown molding, Beautiful hard hardwoods.Granite Kitchen counters with lots of Cabinets! NEW oven to complete a Chefs Dream Kitchen. Private master suite with spacious sitting area and two LARGE closets with Spa like Bath. First Bedroom on first floor with Full bath. Cozy rear yard. Washer/Dryer and Refrig Included in Lease! Minutes from Downtown, Washington Street / Easy Access to I-10 and I-45. Home Features Split Bedroom Floor plan, Incredible Open Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Dining Room and Family Room, 10 foot Ceilings, 2 Car Garage and Fenced in Private Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 COLORADO STREET have any available units?
1602 COLORADO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 COLORADO STREET have?
Some of 1602 COLORADO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 COLORADO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1602 COLORADO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 COLORADO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1602 COLORADO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1602 COLORADO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1602 COLORADO STREET offers parking.
Does 1602 COLORADO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 COLORADO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 COLORADO STREET have a pool?
No, 1602 COLORADO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1602 COLORADO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1602 COLORADO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 COLORADO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 COLORADO STREET has units with dishwashers.

