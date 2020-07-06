All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:21 PM

16015 E Harbour Bend Lane

16015 East Harbour Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16015 East Harbour Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Stunning 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan. High ceilings. Kitchen has a huge breakfast island with extra seating, large walk in pantry and tons of cabinet space. Master suite is really large and has a giant walk in closet. All 3 secondary bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. One secondary bedroom has it's own bathroom which is perfect for guest, young adults or parents. This home is clean and very well kept. It's conveniently located near beltway 8 for easy access to the IAH airport and downtown Houston. You will find nearby shopping and dining as well as schools, medical facilities and a HUGE Lifetime Fitness that offers fun for the entire family. Neighborhood amenities include: Club House, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. You can also enjoy many outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing and hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane have any available units?
16015 E Harbour Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane have?
Some of 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16015 E Harbour Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16015 E Harbour Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

