16015 E Harbour Bend Lane

Stunning 4 bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan. High ceilings. Kitchen has a huge breakfast island with extra seating, large walk in pantry and tons of cabinet space. Master suite is really large and has a giant walk in closet. All 3 secondary bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. One secondary bedroom has it's own bathroom which is perfect for guest, young adults or parents. This home is clean and very well kept. It's conveniently located near beltway 8 for easy access to the IAH airport and downtown Houston. You will find nearby shopping and dining as well as schools, medical facilities and a HUGE Lifetime Fitness that offers fun for the entire family. Neighborhood amenities include: Club House, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. You can also enjoy many outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing and hiking.