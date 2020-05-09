All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15911 Turtle Bay Drive

Location

15911 Turtle Bay Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming One Story home, nestled in Heart of Clear Lake. Located on culdesac street, this home offers a friendly floor-plan with open flowing spaces. Large Master suite has two big closets, and remodeled bath! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and tons of storage. The extra bedrooms are split from the Master suite, and very Private. Off the Family room, is a french-doored study, great for quiet work space, or could double as an extra Den. The yard has a nice-sized Patio, with gated entrance. From Bow to Stern this home and lot boosts special touches galore. See it soon, as it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive have any available units?
15911 Turtle Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive have?
Some of 15911 Turtle Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15911 Turtle Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15911 Turtle Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15911 Turtle Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15911 Turtle Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15911 Turtle Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15911 Turtle Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 15911 Turtle Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15911 Turtle Bay Drive has accessible units.
Does 15911 Turtle Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15911 Turtle Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

