15911 Turtle Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Charming One Story home, nestled in Heart of Clear Lake. Located on culdesac street, this home offers a friendly floor-plan with open flowing spaces. Large Master suite has two big closets, and remodeled bath! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and tons of storage. The extra bedrooms are split from the Master suite, and very Private. Off the Family room, is a french-doored study, great for quiet work space, or could double as an extra Den. The yard has a nice-sized Patio, with gated entrance. From Bow to Stern this home and lot boosts special touches galore. See it soon, as it won't last!