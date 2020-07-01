15818 West th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Located in the heart of Clarksville, this 2500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo is in a quaint, Spanish-style 18-unit villa with a central courtyard and a swimming pool. It is a bright corner upper townhouse with hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms. Tastefully furnished beautiful Living room + Dining room combination with a baby grand piano and French doors that open onto a lovely terrace. Family room with 55-inch flat screen TV. Fully-equipped gourmet cook kitchen with a gas stove, high-quality dishes, metal mixing bowls and La Creuset cookware. Fully furnished quiet office with computer, stand-up desk, printer, TV and full bath. This completes the main level. Upstairs is a spacious Master bedroom suite, king size bed and gracious furnishings including a 42-inch TV, large walk-in closet and full bath. French doors open onto private sunny terrace. Guest room has a queen size bed, on suite full bath, private terrace and airing deck, two large closets and its own TV. Full-size washer and dryer are located on this upper level. There is one reserved off-street parking spot with the unit. It is near public transportation and a short walk from historic Clarksville stores and restaurants, including Fresh Plus Grocery, Naus Drug Store, Antonys Laundry and Dry Cleaners, Jeffreys, Josephine House, Cipollina Pizza, Zocalo Mexican Cafe, Galaxy Caf, and Caf Medici coffee house. The Whole Foods flagship store is less than a mile away and Downtown Austin, the new Dell Seton Medical Center and the University of Texas are only a mile further. The property is also conveniently located near Huntsman Corporation, Calpine, Anadarco Petroleum, Atmos Energy, Compuware, Austin Community College, Google and Tableau.