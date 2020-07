Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Recently Renovated, captivating rental home in the heart of the Energy Corridor!This house was designed with a family in mind. All the bedrooms are spacious with new carpet all throughout the second floor! Large game room upstairs with a wet bar overlooking the back yard pool!You have your own private pool, which is much needed in Houston! Backyard space is perfect for entertaining friends and family! Please Schedule a Private showing today!