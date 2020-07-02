15711 Tanya Circle

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED Home in a Privately Gated Community of 18 homes on ~6 Acres with a Private 2 Acre Lake Siding to Terry Hershey Park. This Extravagant Modernized Home is Essentially a New Home with Numerous Updates including NEW KITCHEN, NEW ENGINEERED HARDWOOD FLOOR in the Entire 2nd Floor, Refinished Hobby Room, and Fresh Paints in the Entire House. The kitchen has been remodeled with New Tiles, New Cabinets, New S/S Appliances, New Quartz Counter top and Island, and New Light Fixtures. HIGH CEILING in the 1st floor and NO CARPET in the entire house. Exceptional Floor Plan with 3/4 Bedrooms up, and 2 Office/Exercise/Hobby Rooms downstairs along with the Living area. 4TH Bedroom has separate bathroom and is being used as a Media Room. Spacious Courtyard on ground level with fish pond and gorgeous planters, and a deck off bedroom upstairs. KATY ISD. .Owner/Realtor