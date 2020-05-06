Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:41 AM
15507 Bosque Valley Court
15507 Bosque Valley Ct
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
15507 Bosque Valley Ct, Houston, TX 77433
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Beautiful new home, NEVER lived in. This is a David Weekly home, the Burberry plan, in Bridgeland. Cy- Fair school district. Make your appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court have any available units?
15507 Bosque Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 15507 Bosque Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
15507 Bosque Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15507 Bosque Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 15507 Bosque Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court offer parking?
No, 15507 Bosque Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15507 Bosque Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court have a pool?
No, 15507 Bosque Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 15507 Bosque Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15507 Bosque Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15507 Bosque Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15507 Bosque Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
