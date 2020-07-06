15319 Imperial Valley Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family house in Houston, equipped with ceramic tile throughout, a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and microwave, it also includes airconditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, WD hookups, and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



No Pets Allowed



