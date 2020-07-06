All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
15319 Imperial Valley Dr
15319 Imperial Valley Dr

15319 Imperial Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15319 Imperial Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family house in Houston, equipped with ceramic tile throughout, a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and microwave, it also includes airconditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, WD hookups, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr have any available units?
15319 Imperial Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr have?
Some of 15319 Imperial Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15319 Imperial Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15319 Imperial Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15319 Imperial Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15319 Imperial Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15319 Imperial Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15319 Imperial Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 15319 Imperial Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 15319 Imperial Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15319 Imperial Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15319 Imperial Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

