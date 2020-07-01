All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:49 PM

1529 Wirt Road

1529 Wirt Road · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Ready for move-in.1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom; ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.2nd Floor, 600 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo.Terrific location in a lovely courtyard, plenty of convenient parking and a doggie park nearby. Never flooded. The complex has a swimming pool, security cameras, and gated mail room.This beautiful quiet apartment is located in Spring Branch of Houston, TX! Spring Branch is well-known for their outstanding schools. This complex is centrally located in Houston, with major thoroughfares like I-10 and 610 just minutes away. Memorial Park, Galleria, Downtown, City Center are all 5 miles away. Walking distance to Restaurants, Banks, Shopping and next to the Kroger. This complex has been remodeled and has very large windows for natural light!Looking for a well-qualified tenant.Included Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer Combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Wirt Road have any available units?
1529 Wirt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Wirt Road have?
Some of 1529 Wirt Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Wirt Road currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Wirt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Wirt Road pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Wirt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1529 Wirt Road offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Wirt Road offers parking.
Does 1529 Wirt Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Wirt Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Wirt Road have a pool?
Yes, 1529 Wirt Road has a pool.
Does 1529 Wirt Road have accessible units?
No, 1529 Wirt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Wirt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Wirt Road has units with dishwashers.

