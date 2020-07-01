1529 Wirt Road

Amenities
Ready for move-in.1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom; ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.2nd Floor, 600 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo.Terrific location in a lovely courtyard, plenty of convenient parking and a doggie park nearby. Never flooded. The complex has a swimming pool, security cameras, and gated mail room.This beautiful quiet apartment is located in Spring Branch of Houston, TX! Spring Branch is well-known for their outstanding schools. This complex is centrally located in Houston, with major thoroughfares like I-10 and 610 just minutes away. Memorial Park, Galleria, Downtown, City Center are all 5 miles away. Walking distance to Restaurants, Banks, Shopping and next to the Kroger. This complex has been remodeled and has very large windows for natural light!Looking for a well-qualified tenant.Included Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer Combo.