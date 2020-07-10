1526 Lawson Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled one story home in East End Revitalized neighborhood of Broadmoor. 2 Bed 1 Bath gorgeous home available for lease. All bills paid by the Landlord. You do not have to connect any utilities! Home includes all new appliances: Oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer. New, very efficient 17 SEER 3-stage Heat Pump AC/Furnace. New blown-in attic insulation. All new wiring. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Whole house surge suppressor. All new plumbing: PEX supply lines, new drain lines, tankless electric water heater. Electric vehicle charging outlet adjacent to the driveway. Free WiFi. Lawn service is also included! Perfect location minutes from University of Houston central campus and downtown. Easy access to Medical Center, Reliant stadium and Galleria. Call to schedule a private showing today!