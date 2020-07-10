All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1526 Lawson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1526 Lawson Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

1526 Lawson Street

1526 Lawson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1526 Lawson Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
internet access
Beautifully remodeled one story home in East End Revitalized neighborhood of Broadmoor. 2 Bed 1 Bath gorgeous home available for lease. All bills paid by the Landlord. You do not have to connect any utilities! Home includes all new appliances: Oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer. New, very efficient 17 SEER 3-stage Heat Pump AC/Furnace. New blown-in attic insulation. All new wiring. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Whole house surge suppressor. All new plumbing: PEX supply lines, new drain lines, tankless electric water heater. Electric vehicle charging outlet adjacent to the driveway. Free WiFi. Lawn service is also included! Perfect location minutes from University of Houston central campus and downtown. Easy access to Medical Center, Reliant stadium and Galleria. Call to schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Lawson Street have any available units?
1526 Lawson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Lawson Street have?
Some of 1526 Lawson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Lawson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Lawson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Lawson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Lawson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1526 Lawson Street offer parking?
No, 1526 Lawson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Lawson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Lawson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Lawson Street have a pool?
No, 1526 Lawson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Lawson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1526 Lawson Street has accessible units.
Does 1526 Lawson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Lawson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston