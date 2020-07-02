1525 N Memorial Way

Amenities
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.
Just go along with it and check this place out already.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plan apartment homes
Stained concrete and wood style flooring
Open floor plans with kitchen islands
Stainless steel appliance package
Gourmet kitchens with slab granite countertops and glass tile back splash
Spacious in suite master bath design with custom framed mirrors
Over-sized soaking tubs and stand-up tile showers
Spacious closets with built in shelving
Private balconies with storage closets
Full size washer and dryer
Valet Trash Services
Downtown Skyline views available
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Elegant amenity deck with panoramic downtown views
Skyline pool with tanning ledge
State of the art fitness center with cardio theater
Landscaped courtyards with lounge seating and fire pit
Outdoor seating area with gas grills
Resident lounge with demonstration kitchen
Community business center with wifi printer
Relaxation and social coffee bar
Pet friendly community minutes away from Johnny Steele Dog Park
Parking garage with controlled access
Easy access to Memorial Dr, I-45 and I-10
Minutes from Midtown, Heights and Downtown
Recycling and trash shoots on all floors
Parcel notification system
Valet Trash Services
Looking for a new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool!