1525 N Memorial Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room trash valet

This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.



Just go along with it and check this place out already.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plan apartment homes



Stained concrete and wood style flooring



Open floor plans with kitchen islands



Stainless steel appliance package



Gourmet kitchens with slab granite countertops and glass tile back splash



Spacious in suite master bath design with custom framed mirrors



Over-sized soaking tubs and stand-up tile showers



Spacious closets with built in shelving



Private balconies with storage closets



Full size washer and dryer



Valet Trash Services



Downtown Skyline views available



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Elegant amenity deck with panoramic downtown views



Skyline pool with tanning ledge



State of the art fitness center with cardio theater



Landscaped courtyards with lounge seating and fire pit



Outdoor seating area with gas grills



Resident lounge with demonstration kitchen



Community business center with wifi printer



Relaxation and social coffee bar



Pet friendly community minutes away from Johnny Steele Dog Park



Parking garage with controlled access



Easy access to Memorial Dr, I-45 and I-10



Minutes from Midtown, Heights and Downtown



Recycling and trash shoots on all floors



Parcel notification system



Valet Trash Services



Looking for a new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool!