Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1525 N Memorial Way

1525 North Memorial Way · No Longer Available
Location

1525 North Memorial Way, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You&rsquo;ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.

Just go along with it and check this place out already.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plan apartment homes

Stained concrete and wood style flooring

Open floor plans with kitchen islands

Stainless steel appliance package

Gourmet kitchens with slab granite countertops and glass tile back splash

Spacious in suite master bath design with custom framed mirrors

Over-sized soaking tubs and stand-up tile showers

Spacious closets with built in shelving

Private balconies with storage closets

Full size washer and dryer

Valet Trash Services

Downtown Skyline views available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Elegant amenity deck with panoramic downtown views

Skyline pool with tanning ledge

State of the art fitness center with cardio theater

Landscaped courtyards with lounge seating and fire pit

Outdoor seating area with gas grills

Resident lounge with demonstration kitchen

Community business center with wifi printer

Relaxation and social coffee bar

Pet friendly community minutes away from Johnny Steele Dog Park

Parking garage with controlled access

Easy access to Memorial Dr, I-45 and I-10

Minutes from Midtown, Heights and Downtown

Recycling and trash shoots on all floors

Parcel notification system

Valet Trash Services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 N Memorial Way have any available units?
1525 N Memorial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 N Memorial Way have?
Some of 1525 N Memorial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 N Memorial Way currently offering any rent specials?
1525 N Memorial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 N Memorial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 N Memorial Way is pet friendly.
Does 1525 N Memorial Way offer parking?
Yes, 1525 N Memorial Way offers parking.
Does 1525 N Memorial Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 N Memorial Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 N Memorial Way have a pool?
Yes, 1525 N Memorial Way has a pool.
Does 1525 N Memorial Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1525 N Memorial Way has accessible units.
Does 1525 N Memorial Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 N Memorial Way does not have units with dishwashers.

