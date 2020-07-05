15234 Trinity Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious brick townhouse in quiet, family friendly Covenant Crest neighborhood. Freshly painted interior with a flexible lay out! Modern, open concept floor plan combines the kitchen, dining, living area into a single great room. In-home office on the first floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths....AND a large game room! Kitchen features a breakfast bar, gas range, pantry, and large center island great for entertaining. This cozy townhome is perfect for a busy family or someone wanting to simplify their life. Fenced back yard with no back neighbors. Great location with easy access to freeways. Close to shopping, parks, and restaurants. Fabulous FBISDschools. Don't wait, you won't find many houses this size, in this condition, for this price.