15234 Trinity Meadow Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:39 PM

15234 Trinity Meadow Drive

15234 Trinity Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15234 Trinity Meadow Dr, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious brick townhouse in quiet, family friendly Covenant Crest neighborhood. Freshly painted interior with a flexible lay out! Modern, open concept floor plan combines the kitchen, dining, living area into a single great room. In-home office on the first floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths....AND a large game room! Kitchen features a breakfast bar, gas range, pantry, and large center island great for entertaining. This cozy townhome is perfect for a busy family or someone wanting to simplify their life. Fenced back yard with no back neighbors. Great location with easy access to freeways. Close to shopping, parks, and restaurants. Fabulous FBISDschools. Don't wait, you won't find many houses this size, in this condition, for this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive have any available units?
15234 Trinity Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive have?
Some of 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15234 Trinity Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15234 Trinity Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

