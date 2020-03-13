All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1511 Darnley Lane

1511 Darnley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Darnley Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - BEAUTIFUL remodeled & repainted 4 bed, 3/1 bath home with 2 car detached garage & lots of off street parking, Wonderful home in the Energy Corridor within walking distance to John Paul II private school & close to Barbara Bush School & short commute to The Village School. White kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, fireplace in kitchen & living room area, NO CARPET tiled floor through out down stairs & high end laminate upstairs, formal dining room with chandelier, study with doors, large master bedroom suite with shower & bath, large closet. Beautiful back yard with pool & spa & with lots of grass for family outdoor living. Washer, dryer and fridge included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Darnley Lane have any available units?
1511 Darnley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Darnley Lane have?
Some of 1511 Darnley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Darnley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Darnley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Darnley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Darnley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1511 Darnley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Darnley Lane offers parking.
Does 1511 Darnley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Darnley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Darnley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Darnley Lane has a pool.
Does 1511 Darnley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1511 Darnley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Darnley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Darnley Lane has units with dishwashers.

