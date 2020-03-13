1511 Darnley Lane

Amenities
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - BEAUTIFUL remodeled & repainted 4 bed, 3/1 bath home with 2 car detached garage & lots of off street parking, Wonderful home in the Energy Corridor within walking distance to John Paul II private school & close to Barbara Bush School & short commute to The Village School. White kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, fireplace in kitchen & living room area, NO CARPET tiled floor through out down stairs & high end laminate upstairs, formal dining room with chandelier, study with doors, large master bedroom suite with shower & bath, large closet. Beautiful back yard with pool & spa & with lots of grass for family outdoor living. Washer, dryer and fridge included