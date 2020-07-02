1509 Missouri Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous and contemporary, this freestanding 3-bed and 3.5-bath home with 3-car garage is located in a small and quiet community in the heart of the exciting Montrose area. This 4-story beauty features fabulous natural light, 2 balconies, a game room, and gated front yard. The stunning property also has a huge open kitchen, large island, bar with wine fridge, spacious 2nd-level dining/living combo with hardwood floors, master suite with 2 oversized walk-in closets. The gameroom offers great entertaining options with cityscape & tree-lined views from the balcony. Walk to all the great Montrose restaurants and bars, located just minutes from the River Oaks shopping center. Easy access to Downtown, Medical Center, Galleria, and other Inner Loop hotspots. Great opportunity to rent the perfect home right in the heart of The Bayou City!