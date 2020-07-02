All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

1509 Missouri Street

1509 Missouri Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Missouri Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous and contemporary, this freestanding 3-bed and 3.5-bath home with 3-car garage is located in a small and quiet community in the heart of the exciting Montrose area. This 4-story beauty features fabulous natural light, 2 balconies, a game room, and gated front yard. The stunning property also has a huge open kitchen, large island, bar with wine fridge, spacious 2nd-level dining/living combo with hardwood floors, master suite with 2 oversized walk-in closets. The gameroom offers great entertaining options with cityscape & tree-lined views from the balcony. Walk to all the great Montrose restaurants and bars, located just minutes from the River Oaks shopping center. Easy access to Downtown, Medical Center, Galleria, and other Inner Loop hotspots. Great opportunity to rent the perfect home right in the heart of The Bayou City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Missouri Street have any available units?
1509 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Missouri Street have?
Some of 1509 Missouri Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Missouri Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1509 Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 1509 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 1509 Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Missouri Street has units with dishwashers.

