Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1509 Holly Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1509 Holly Street

1509 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Holly Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A rare-find in town! Located on a quiet dead end street PERFECT ample parking for guests and no thru traffic! In a no-honk zone. Features an extended & tall garage that fits trucks! HUGE BACKYARD. Multiple outdoor balconies and pretty views. Storage galore! Only minutes to great entertainment venues, restaurants, parks, shopping, and modern conveniences-oh, and walk to Stanton City Bites! The fenced front yard has code entry and is PERFECT for pets, plants, and packages! Enjoy grilling with your ss gas range, quiet dishwasher, french door fridge, and spacious pantry. This rental home COMES WITH a huge movie screen & projector complete with speakers. Just perfect for movies! Stunning nighttime views of our great city are the perfect backdrop for private parties on your rooftop deck. This home has so much to offer so share with a friend and schedule your showing today! *Home is not located in a flood zone per FEMA & has never flooded per LL*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Holly Street have any available units?
1509 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Holly Street have?
Some of 1509 Holly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 1509 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 1509 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.

