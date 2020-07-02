1509 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

A rare-find in town! Located on a quiet dead end street PERFECT ample parking for guests and no thru traffic! In a no-honk zone. Features an extended & tall garage that fits trucks! HUGE BACKYARD. Multiple outdoor balconies and pretty views. Storage galore! Only minutes to great entertainment venues, restaurants, parks, shopping, and modern conveniences-oh, and walk to Stanton City Bites! The fenced front yard has code entry and is PERFECT for pets, plants, and packages! Enjoy grilling with your ss gas range, quiet dishwasher, french door fridge, and spacious pantry. This rental home COMES WITH a huge movie screen & projector complete with speakers. Just perfect for movies! Stunning nighttime views of our great city are the perfect backdrop for private parties on your rooftop deck. This home has so much to offer so share with a friend and schedule your showing today! *Home is not located in a flood zone per FEMA & has never flooded per LL*