Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 Shady Villa Manner

1507 Shady Villa Manner · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Shady Villa Manner, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Home is in exceptional condition,gated community, convenient to downtown, galleria, citycentre. Beautiful brick home with first floor living with hardwoods throughout, gorgeous granite countertops, gourmet island kitchen w/stainless appliances, washer, dryer & frig stay. Large master and large walk in closet, 3rd floor is bonus/game room or bedroom with full bathroom. Home is ready for immediate move in, neighborhood has great amenities with easy access to all highways."Schedule Your Showing"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Shady Villa Manner have any available units?
1507 Shady Villa Manner doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Shady Villa Manner have?
Some of 1507 Shady Villa Manner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Shady Villa Manner currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Shady Villa Manner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Shady Villa Manner pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Shady Villa Manner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1507 Shady Villa Manner offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Shady Villa Manner offers parking.
Does 1507 Shady Villa Manner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Shady Villa Manner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Shady Villa Manner have a pool?
No, 1507 Shady Villa Manner does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Shady Villa Manner have accessible units?
Yes, 1507 Shady Villa Manner has accessible units.
Does 1507 Shady Villa Manner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Shady Villa Manner has units with dishwashers.

