1507 Shady Villa Manner

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Home is in exceptional condition,gated community, convenient to downtown, galleria, citycentre. Beautiful brick home with first floor living with hardwoods throughout, gorgeous granite countertops, gourmet island kitchen w/stainless appliances, washer, dryer & frig stay. Large master and large walk in closet, 3rd floor is bonus/game room or bedroom with full bathroom. Home is ready for immediate move in, neighborhood has great amenities with easy access to all highways."Schedule Your Showing"