All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 146 West Whitney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
146 West Whitney Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:41 PM

146 West Whitney Street

146 W Whitney St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 W Whitney St, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a large yard, plenty of natural light throughout the house, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, extremely spacious backyard with mature trees and high fences for privacy, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 West Whitney Street have any available units?
146 West Whitney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 146 West Whitney Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 West Whitney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 West Whitney Street pet-friendly?
No, 146 West Whitney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 146 West Whitney Street offer parking?
No, 146 West Whitney Street does not offer parking.
Does 146 West Whitney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 West Whitney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 West Whitney Street have a pool?
No, 146 West Whitney Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 West Whitney Street have accessible units?
No, 146 West Whitney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 West Whitney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 West Whitney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 West Whitney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 West Whitney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston