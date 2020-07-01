14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

MEMORIAL MOVE-IN READY 3 BED /2.5 BATH TOWNHOME - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse ready for a quick move-in. Home features fresh paint, new carpet, covered patio with ceiling fan, granite kitchen counters with new stainless steel sink, tiled showers, updated duct work, much more. Townhouse is located in a quiet courtyard. Centrally located, the unit has access to 24/7 patrol, 3 swimming pools, clubhouse, tennis courts and 2 play grounds. Spring Branch Schools and zoned to Stratford HS. Easy access to I-10, City Center, Memorial City and Beltway 8.



(RLNE5101928)