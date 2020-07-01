All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE

14551 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14551 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
MEMORIAL MOVE-IN READY 3 BED /2.5 BATH TOWNHOME - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse ready for a quick move-in. Home features fresh paint, new carpet, covered patio with ceiling fan, granite kitchen counters with new stainless steel sink, tiled showers, updated duct work, much more. Townhouse is located in a quiet courtyard. Centrally located, the unit has access to 24/7 patrol, 3 swimming pools, clubhouse, tennis courts and 2 play grounds. Spring Branch Schools and zoned to Stratford HS. Easy access to I-10, City Center, Memorial City and Beltway 8.

(RLNE5101928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE have any available units?
14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE have?
Some of 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE is pet friendly.
Does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE offer parking?
No, 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE has a pool.
Does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14551 MISTY MEADOW LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston