Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom Open floor plan home with neutral color scheme ready for move in. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Home features a large island kitchen open to the family room. Enjoy the large backyard with no back neighbors. Easy walk to the lake, park and fishing in the community ponds. Close to IAH airport and Downtown.A renters dream